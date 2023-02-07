English
    OpenAI Is Drawing Competition From Fleet of Startups

    Bloomberg
    February 07, 2023 / 07:48 AM IST
    One major challenge it may pose for HR in terms of talent acquisition, assessment and evaluation is its inability to understand the context and the potential for bias in the model's predictions and decisions, said Charu Kunwar, group head of HR at global investment firm Lighthouse Canton.

    OpenAI has stunned the world of techies and investors with its viral artificial intelligence products and its jaw-dropping $10 billion in backing from Microsoft Corp. Now, a growing number of large and small companies are racing to try to overtake the startup in the suddenly hot world of AI services.

    “There’s obviously a whole crew of startups that are trying to chase after them — or leapfrog them,” said Guido Appenzeller, a former Intel Corp. AI executive and an Andreessen Horowitz adviser. Tech giants are doing the same: On Monday Alphabet Inc.’s Google began testing its own competitor to OpenAI’s chatbot, ChatGPT. Microsoft scheduled a news event for Tuesday where it’s expected to discuss integrating ChatGPT into its Bing search engine.

    AI is a rare bright spot in a contracting, job-cutting tech industry. Generative AI companies — so named for their ability to generate new content from digital troves of text, photos and art — are attracting vast sums of venture capital dollars. In 2022, they raised about $920 million in the US, according to PitchBook data, up 35% from the year before.