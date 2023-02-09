English
    Google’s AI chatbot ‘Bard’ offered incorrect information in company ad

    Google on Wednesday announced a slew of features powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), but a mistake in an ad caused its share price to tank.

    AFP
    February 09, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST
    Google unveiled 'Bard' - an AI conversation service to take on ChatGPT.

    The search engine giant is rushing into the space after the bot ChatGPT caught the imagination of web users around the world with its ability to generate essays, speeches and even exam papers in seconds.

    Microsoft has announced a multibillion-dollar partnership with ChatGPT maker OpenAI and unveiled new products on Tuesday, while Google tried to steal the march a day earlier by announcing its "Bard" alternative.

    The bots are quickly being integrated into search engines and Google is battling to preserve its two-decade dominance of the web search industry.