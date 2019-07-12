App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2019 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maserati Levante Trofeo to be launched by end-2019; India to first receive right-hand drive version

Scheduled for a launch by 2019-end, the Levante Trofeo brags of a 3.8-litre V8 twin-turbo petrol engine

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Maserati's first-ever SUV, the Levante, has been on sale in India for a while now. But this time, the company is bringing in their fastest SUV, the Levante Trofeo.

Scheduled for a launch by 2019-end, the Levante Trofeo brags of a 3.8-litre V8 twin-turbo petrol engine. This, Maserati says, is one of the most powerful engines fitted in their cars and is capable of punching out 590 horses at 6,250 rpm and 730 Nm of torque between 2,250 and 5,000 rpm. This also gives the SUV the ability to go from standstill to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds with a top speed of over 300 km/h.

Maserati Levante Trofeo (7)

Close

In terms of looks, the Trofeo gets restyled bumpers both at the front and the back. The front lower splitter, inserts in the air intakes and rear extractor use carbon fibre. Underlining the SUV's sporty nature, the front bonnet gets two scoops for better cylinder head cooling.

Maserati Levante Trofeo (32)

The cabin gets sculpted sport seats that feature a premium full-grain 'Pieno Fiore'. This will be available in three colours and gets the Trofeo logo stitched on the headrests.

Maserati Levante Trofeo (31)

Of course, prices have not been announced yet, but there is an expectation that the Maserati Levante Trofeo will retail in the range of Rs 2.7 crore. What we do know is that India will be one of the first markets to receive the right-hand-drive version of the Trofeo
First Published on Jul 12, 2019 12:16 pm

tags #Auto #Levante Trofeo #Maserati #Maserati Levante Trofeo #Technology

