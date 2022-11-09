Manipal Hospitals partners with Google Cloud to improve patient care, network efficiency

(PC-Facebook)

Manipal Hospitals, the second-largest healthcare service provider in India, and Google Cloud have announced a partnership towards better patient care, clinician experience, and network efficiency.

According to a press release, Manipal Hospitals will leverage Google Cloud’s technology to enable virtual care services across its chain of hospitals in the country and create a new e-pharmacy platform that allows patients to order medicines directly from the hospital, and to build remote patient monitoring to improve overall care.

“I believe that the partnership will help promote penetration of Manipal’s clinical healthcare services in Tier II and III markets while making it convenient for both clinicians and patients. The partnership is critical to further clinical excellence of our healthcare system in markets with inequitable access to quality healthcare. Today, even the remotest areas of our country have access to the internet and smartphones. This, along with the penetration of Google Cloud in our country provides us the opportunity to deliver high-quality care in markets that we are not present in,” Karthik Rajagopal, COO, Manipal Hospitals, said.

Manipal Hospitals will also use Google Cloud’s conversational artificial intelligence (AI) tools to improve customer interactions, offering patients 24-by-7 care.

“Data-driven innovation is growing exponentially in healthcare, and this collaboration will help Manipal Hospitals use data, AI, and machine learning (ML) to improve patient experiences and outcomes,” said Bikram Singh Bedi, Managing Director at Google Cloud India.

“With Google Cloud’s technology and Manipal’s healthcare expertise, we have a unique opportunity to help the hospital network develop features that can dramatically improve the lives of people across the country,” he added.

Working with Google Cloud, Manipal Hospitals will transform the way it advances virtual care with AI-enabled digital diagnostics. The hospital chain will leverage Google’s tech to build multichannel conversational AI experiences across its appointment booking, searching for doctors, and other important patient tasks.

