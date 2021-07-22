MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Internet down | Major internet outage hits Myntra, Zomato, Amazon among others

Akamai -- the internet infrastructure company that is at being at the centre of the issue – has confirmed it is experiencing a “service disruption”.

Moneycontrol News
July 22, 2021 / 10:19 PM IST
Internet disruption Error 503 message

Internet disruption Error 503 message

A major internet outage hit Amazon, Myntra, Zomato among other apps on July 22.

The outage affected airlines including Delta, and online stores such as Amazon and Myntra, food delivery apps such as Zomato, payment apps such as PayTm, and OTT platforms like Disney + Hotstar, games like Call of Duty, along with a host of banks whose pages were not loading, tracking website Down Detector reported.

PlayStation Network and Steam were also affected by the internet outage. Several internet users have taken to Twitter to report their issues and the messages that were appearing on the page, i.e., Error 503 or “Service Unavailable - DNS failure”.

Zomato took to Twitter to inform their app is down and wrote: "Our app is down, due to a widespread Akamai outage. Our teams are working to ensure all orders placed are delivered asap."

Akamai -- the internet infrastructure company that is at being at the centre of the issue – has confirmed it is experiencing a “service disruption”. It tweeted: "Akamai is experiencing a service disruption. We are actively investigating the issue and will provide an update in 30 minutes."
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Akamai #Error 503 #Internet disruptions
first published: Jul 22, 2021 10:13 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.