Internet down | Major internet outage hits Myntra, Zomato, Amazon among others

Internet disruption Error 503 message

A major internet outage hit Amazon, Myntra, Zomato among other apps on July 22.

The outage affected airlines including Delta, and online stores such as Amazon and Myntra, food delivery apps such as Zomato, payment apps such as PayTm, and OTT platforms like Disney + Hotstar, games like Call of Duty, along with a host of banks whose pages were not loading, tracking website Down Detector reported.

PlayStation Network and Steam were also affected by the internet outage. Several internet users have taken to Twitter to report their issues and the messages that were appearing on the page, i.e., Error 503 or “Service Unavailable - DNS failure”.

Zomato took to Twitter to inform their app is down and wrote: "Our app is down, due to a widespread Akamai outage. Our teams are working to ensure all orders placed are delivered asap."

Akamai is experiencing a service disruption. We are actively investigating the issue and will provide an update in 30 minutes."

Akamai -- the internet infrastructure company that is at being at the centre of the issue – has confirmed it is experiencing a “service disruption”. It tweeted: "