Twitter is experimenting with new ways to help people react to a conversation. The micro-blogging site is testing the Reddit-like feature to downvote on replies. Twitter says the experiment is being performed to find out the type of replies that users find relevant in a conversation. It clarified that a downvote is “not a dislike button” and are visible only to the user. Those who are a part of the experiment will see an upvote and downvote button next to the heart/ like button. Select users might also see a thumbs up/ thumbs down button instead.