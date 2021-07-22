Twitter privacy policy updated for Spaces and other features; effective from Aug 19

Twitter privacy policy for user data handling has been updated. The microblogging site has announced that the new privacy policy will come into place starting August 19. The changes are primarily around Twitter Spaces, its payments, etc.

One of the biggest changes made is around Twitter Spaces. The company states that it will produce audio transcriptions of the conversations that take place on Spaces. Twitter will use these transcriptions for review purposes in case they violate any of Twitter’s rules. The company also said that these transcriptions will be used to make improvements to the way the feature works.

Considering conversations on Spaces are hosted on a public platform, the information shared no longer remains private.

Other changes coming to the privacy policy are around Twitter Blue and its payments system. Twitter said that it might receive information on transactions made through its service, which could include details like the payment’s date/ time or when it is set to expire or auto-renew.

Lastly, Twitter also stated that third-party partners who create autoplay video content might receive and process some data as described in their privacy policies. Users who wish to avoid this can turn off the feature via in-app Settings.