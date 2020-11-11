macOS Big Sur release on November 12: Here's how to install the latest macOS; eligible Macs and new macOS Big Sur features

Apple, at the One More Thing event, announced that macOS Big Sur will be rolling out to users starting November 12. macOS 11.0 Big Sur was first unveiled at the Apple WWDC 2020 with an all-new design, widgets, and security features. Version 11 of macOS is also optimised for the newly-launched Apple M1 chip, which is featured in the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini.

macOS Big Sur release date

macOS 11.0 update will be rolling out to users worldwide starting November 12. In India, the update will be rolling out late in the night at 11.30 pm on the same date.

macOS 11.0 Big Sur: List of compatible Macs



2015 and later MacBook



2013 and later MacBook Air



2013 and later MacBook Pro



2014 and later Mac mini



2014 and later iMac



2017 and later iMac Pro



2013 and later Mac Pro



The macOS Big Sur update will be free for all eligible MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, iMac Pro, and Mac mini models listed below. Apple will be rolling out macOS 11.0 Big Sur to the following Mac models:

How to install macOS Big Sur



To download macOS software updates, choose Apple menu > System Preferences, then click Software Update.

To update software downloaded from the App Store, choose Apple menu > App Store, then click Updates.



To install updates manually on your Mac, you can choose between either of the below steps:

macOS Big Sur features

The new macOS update has received a significant upgrade in design, making it similar to iOS. There is an all-new Control Centre, messages app, and a Notification Center that are designed similar to iOS 14.

Apple has also brought updates to Safari, Messages, and Maps in macOS Big Sur. Safari is now 2x faster at page loads and gets a new custom start page, translation, tab improvements, and a new “Privacy Report.”

With M1 and Rosetta 2, iPhone and iPad apps can be run on Macs.