MacBook Air specifications leaked days after Apple launches MacBook Pro with M1 Max chip

Apple could launch the MacBook Air with an all-new M2 chip, according to a new leak.

Moneycontrol News
October 22, 2021 / 10:33 AM IST
The affordable version of the MacBook is expected to be thin and light. (Image courtesy: Jon Prosser, RendersbyIan)

MacBook Air specifications and design details have leaked online. Apple is rumoured to launch the next MacBook Air in the middle of 2022. The new leak reveals some key details of the 2022 MacBook Air, suggesting that it will borrow some of the MacBook Pro specifications.

According to tipster Dylan, who has a reputation for getting Apple-related leaks right, the 2022 MacBook Air will be more or less similar to the MacBook Pro but will feature a thinner body. The Apple laptop is said to sport white bezels around the display and will not have a wedge shape, unlike previous Air models.

Apple is also said to launch the MacBook Air in multiple colour options, which will be similar to the 24-inch iMac. In that case, one can expect the MacBook Air colours to include shades of Blue, Green, Pink, Silver, Yellow, Orange and Purple.

While there is no confirmation on the MacBook Air featuring a notch, it will not feature a ProMotion display, according to Dylan. In addition, Apple is also said to not include an SD card slot or an HDMI port in the Air model.

Other specs revealed include a 1080p webcam, USB Type-C ports and a 30W power adapter. The MacBook Air 2022, much like the current model, will not come with any fans inside.

Close

Tipster Jon Prosser had previously leaked the MacBook Air design renders. He had claimed that the top row featuring the function keys are set to get bigger and a bit more spaced out. Apple is also switching from black to white keys on the 2021 MacBook Air. The next MacBook Air is also likely to feature a mini-LED display.

Lastly, Apple is rumoured to launch the MacBook Air 2022 with a new M2 chip under the hood.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Apple #laptops #Macbook
first published: Oct 22, 2021 10:33 am

