Looking for a Valentine's Day gift? Here are some exciting premium products for your tech-savvy partner

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and e-commerce websites are currently offering great deals on smart tech. You can make the most of these deals and gift your loved ones something that they can use with their smartphones. Here are some tech products other than smartphones that can be gifted during Valentine’s week.

Smartwatches

If your partner is a fitness enthusiast and loves to work out, a smartwatch can definitely be a useful gift. Not only will these smartwatches give stats on different kinds of workouts, but can also be used for making calls, checking notifications, etc. For iPhones, Apple Watch Series 4/5 can be a great buy. Both the Apple smartwatches come with the ECG feature that can detect irregular heart rate and notify the user. They also come in two different sizes (40mm and 44mm) and two variants (GPS, GPS + Cellular).

On Android, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active series can be bought under Rs 30,000. There are also smartwatches from Fossil, Huawei, Amazfit under Rs 20,000 that won’t break the bank.

Noise-cancelling headphones

Noise-cancelling headphones can be a great accessory for someone who is a frequent flyer. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) not only mutes external, unwanted noise but also helps in a better audio listening experience.

Sony’s WH-1000XM3 have been around for a while and are retailing between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000. There’s also Bose QC-35 ii as an alternative that also offers great battery life. Sennheiser recently launched the PXC 550-II in India for Rs 29,990. Like the Sony and Bose headphones, the PXC 550-II also features support for virtual voice assistant.

Truly Wireless Earbuds

If headphones are too big, you can opt for truly wireless earbuds from the likes of Apple, Samsung, Jabra can be considered. Apple AirPods have been a popular choice. However, it works perfectly fine on iPhones, while missing out on some features when paired with an Android device. Samsung’s Galaxy Buds are a great buy if your budget is under Rs 10,000. If you want better battery life, Jabra’s Elite 75t can be an option.

Apple also offers noise-cancelling earbuds in the form of the AirPods Pro. However, for Rs 24,900, AirPods Pro offers significantly less battery on a single charge when compared to ANC headphones in the price range.

Cameras

Smartphone cameras across all budgets are getting better with every generation coming. However, when compared to DSLRs and mirrorless cameras, smartphone’s small camera sensors often struggle to capture maximum details.

You can opt for some popular options like the Canon 1300D or the Nikon D3500 if your budget is under Rs 30,000. In mirrorless cameras, Sony’s alpha range like the a6500 offer great features but cost well over Rs 75,000.

In case you don’t want the hassle of switching between lenses, Canon’s PowerShot G7X Mark III can be considered. The camera features a 20.1MP CMOS sensor and offers up to 4.2x optical zoom.

In case your partner loves travelling or adventure activities, compact action cameras can be a great gifting option. Go Pro's Hero 8 or Sony's RX0 II are among the most popular action cameras in India.

Smart speakers

Google and Amazon offer multiple options for speakers near the Rs 10,000 price range. Depending upon the choice of voice assistant (Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa), you can opt between the two. There are also a variety of sizes (Mini/Echo Dot/ Max) available that offer more speakers and woofers.

In case you are walled by the Apple Ecosystem, the HomePod priced at under Rs 20,000 can be your option. Keep in mind that HomePod requires Apple Music’s subscription to play music.