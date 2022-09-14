Logitech G502 X Gaming Mouse launched in India: Check for price, specs

(Image Courtesy: Logitech)

Logitech G502 X gaming mouse has been launched in India. The mouse will be sold in three variants and has been designed for high performance. It also has the company's Lightforce hybrid optical mechanical switches.

Price and availability

The Logitech G502 X has been priced at Rs 7,995 and is the wired option in the line-up. You can go wireless with the G502 X Lightspeed for Rs 13,995 and the fully-decked RGB variant, the G502 X Plus, will cost you Rs 15,495.

All three variants are available in black and white color options.

Specifications

All three variants of the mouse have Logitech's hybrid optical-mechanical switches called Lightforce.

The company says that these switches have been designed to offer the benefits of optical switches, but with the feel and articulation of mechanical switches.

To achieve this, Logitech uses galvanic contact parts that operate like mechanical switches, while offering the fast precision and reliability of optical switches.

Besides this is the Hero 25K high-precision sensor, that has a 1:1 ratio accuracy, with zero smoothing, filtering or acceleration. Logitech says that both technologies combined net an improvement of 68% compared to the response times of the previous generation.

While the G502 X is the wired variant in the series, the other two variants - Lightspeed and Plus - are wireless and support two Lightspeed devices on the same receiver, using the new protocol.

This means if you have the Logitech G915, G915 TKL or G715 gaming keyboard, these mice can be configured to connect to the same receiver using Logitech's G Hub.

Both wireless variants are compatible with Logitech's G Poweplay wireless charging mats, which can keep your mice charged, while you play.

The Logitech G502 X Plus comes with additional Lightsync RGBs that has 8-lighting zones, that can be customized using Logitech's G HUB.

There is also a reversible or removable DPI-shift button that can accommodate larger or smaller hands, a redesigned scroll wheel that has infinite and ratcheted scroll settings and USB Type-C charging for the wireless versions.