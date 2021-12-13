MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Log4j vulnerability affecting iCloud, Steam, Minecraft discovered; US govt issues warning

Log4j is a Java-based logging library, which is a part of Apache Logging Services used in several Java logging frameworks.

Moneycontrol News
December 13, 2021 / 04:13 PM IST
The Log4j vulnerability effectively allows hackers to take control of a system.



The US government’s cybersecurity agency issued a warning about a critical flaw in the Log4j software, resulting in global tech firms working on a fix round the clock. The vulnerability, which can let hackers get unfiltered access to computer systems, is said to be among the most dangerous in the past 10 years.

The flaw also affects cloud services like Apple iCloud, Steam, etc., along with apps like Minecraft. For the uninitiated, Log4j is a Java-based logging library, which is a part of Apache Logging Services used in several Java logging frameworks.

Tech giants like Microsoft and Cisco have issued advisories about the flaw and software developers have released a fix. However, the solution depends on several other companies putting the fix in place before the vulnerability is exploited, reported Indian Express, citing a Bloomberg report. 

The vulnerability effectively allows hackers to take control of a system. Because the faulty computer code is baked into the software of all sorts, updating it is a painstaking process.

Jen Easterly, director of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said that the vulnerability poses severe risk and that companies must identify, mitigate, and patch the wide array of products using this software.

Minecraft, one of the apps that use the Log4j logging service, acknowledged the flaw and advised users that they need to close all running instances of the game and the Minecraft Launcher. Users will need to start the Launcher again, following which the patched version will download automatically.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Cybersecurity
first published: Dec 13, 2021 04:13 pm

