LG's latest 'Try and Buy' offer allows you to use a G8 ThinQ for seven days before buying it

LG launched the G8x ThinQ smartphone back in 2019. The phone arrived in India with LG’s dual-screen attachment, while the brand also offered a free LED TV on purchase of the G8x ThinQ. Now, LG is back with a new ‘Try and Buy” offer for its premium G8x ThinQ. As the name suggests, the offer allows you to try the phone for seven days before purchasing it.

In order to avail this offer, participants will have to select a nearby store on LG’s website, fill in their name and contact details and send in a request on the site. Users will then get a promotion code via SMS, which will have to be shown at the store. Participants will also have to fill a consent form, accepting LG’s terms and conditions.

Interested customers will also have to pay an additional Rs 99 security deposit through a credit card, which will be refunded once you return the phone. Yes, at the end of the seven days, a participant will have the option to buy or return the phone. LG is also offering a three-day extension in case of public holidays, personal emergencies, strikes, etc.

It is worth noting that you may have to pay extra if you lose or damage the device. The promotional offer expires on June 14 and is available at selected retailers in the country. You can check out all the details about this offer on LG’s official website.

LG is also offering the Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds at a discounted price with the purchase of the G8x ThinQ. The original price of the wireless earbuds is Rs 15,499, but you can get them for Rs 1,999 with the phone. The LG G8x ThinQ is priced at Rs 54,990 in India and comes with a dual-screen attachment.



