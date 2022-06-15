LG Rollable OLED TV now available for purchase in India through Croma; check price, availability

LG’s new rollable OLED TV is now available for purchase in India. LG launched its line-up of OLED TVs in India last month along with its rollable OLED TV. However, the Signature OLED R TV is only now available for purchase in India.
LG’s new OLED TVs will be available in select stores, starting with Croma, exclusively through their store in Juhu, Mumbai. LG’s Signature OLED R TV is priced at Rs 75,00,000 in India.
LG Signature OLED R TV boasts a liquid-smooth 65-inch flexible OLED display that leverages self-lighting pixel technology and individual dimming control. The new rollable TV from LG leverages LG’s new α9 Gen 4 AI processor as well as Dolby Atmos Spatial sound.
Hak Hyun Kim- Director- Home Entertainment- LG Electronics India, said, “This is a true luxury product that reimagines what television can be, this unique TV delivers a differentiated user experience and a new way of thinking about space while once again confirming LG’s leadership in the premium TV market.”
The OLED R TV also comes with Dolby Vision IQ and Self Lighting Pixel technology. The TV also comes with gaming features including 4K 120fps support, G-Sync support, and Freesync Premium support. It also supports VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) with a 1ms response time.