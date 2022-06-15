LG Rollable OLED TV now available for purchase in India through Croma; check price, availability

LG’s new rollable OLED TV is now available for purchase in India. LG launched its line-up of OLED TVs in India last month along with its rollable OLED TV. However, the Signature OLED R TV is only now available for purchase in India.

LG’s new OLED TVs will be available in select stores, starting with Croma, exclusively through their store in Juhu, Mumbai. LG’s Signature OLED R TV is priced at Rs 75,00,000 in India.

LG Signature OLED R TV boasts a liquid-smooth 65-inch flexible OLED display that leverages self-lighting pixel technology and individual dimming control. The new rollable TV from LG leverages LG’s new α9 Gen 4 AI processor as well as Dolby Atmos Spatial sound.

Hak Hyun Kim- Director- Home Entertainment- LG Electronics India, said, “This is a true luxury product that reimagines what television can be, this unique TV delivers a differentiated user experience and a new way of thinking about space while once again confirming LG’s leadership in the premium TV market.”

The OLED R TV also comes with Dolby Vision IQ and Self Lighting Pixel technology. The TV also comes with gaming features including 4K 120fps support, G-Sync support, and Freesync Premium support. It also supports VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) with a 1ms response time.

LG’s rollable OLED TV can be viewed in different viewing formats, including Full View, Line View, and Zero View. LG says, “Not just an exceptional feat of engineering and user-centric design, this TV is a work of art that will enhance any space and complement the lifestyle of the uber-rich.”