English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Watch the manufacturing industry step into the digital age. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    LG Rollable OLED TV now available for purchase in India through Croma; check price, availability

    LG’s new OLED TVs will be available in select stores, starting with Croma, exclusively through their store in Juhu, Mumbai. LG’s Signature OLED R TV is priced at Rs 75,00,000 in India.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 15, 2022 / 05:26 PM IST

    LG’s new rollable OLED TV is now available for purchase in India. LG launched its line-up of OLED TVs in India last month along with its rollable OLED TV. However, the Signature OLED R TV is only now available for purchase in India.

    LG’s new OLED TVs will be available in select stores, starting with Croma, exclusively through their store in Juhu, Mumbai. LG’s Signature OLED R TV is priced at Rs 75,00,000 in India.

    LG Signature OLED R TV boasts a liquid-smooth 65-inch flexible OLED display that leverages self-lighting pixel technology and individual dimming control. The new rollable TV from LG leverages LG’s new α9 Gen 4 AI processor as well as Dolby Atmos Spatial sound.

    Hak Hyun Kim- Director- Home Entertainment- LG Electronics India, said, “This is a true luxury product that reimagines what television can be, this unique TV delivers a differentiated user experience and a new way of thinking about space while once again confirming LG’s leadership in the premium TV market.”

    The OLED R TV also comes with Dolby Vision IQ and Self Lighting Pixel technology. The TV also comes with gaming features including 4K 120fps support, G-Sync support, and Freesync Premium support. It also supports VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) with a 1ms response time.

    Close

    Related stories

    LG’s rollable OLED TV can be viewed in different viewing formats, including Full View, Line View, and Zero View.  LG says, “Not just an exceptional feat of engineering and user-centric design, this TV is a work of art that will enhance any space and complement the lifestyle of the uber-rich.”
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #LG #LG India #LG OLED TVs #LG TVs
    first published: Jun 15, 2022 04:30 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.