LG K31 launched with dual rear cameras and 3,000 mAh battery: All you need to know

LG just dropped a new budget phone in the US in the form of the LG K31. The smartphone is the latest entrant to the company’s entry-level K series. The LG K31 is priced at USD 149.99 (Roughly Rs 11,250) and arrives in a single 2GB/32GB configuration. The phone is currently available on LG’s website and will be coming to all major carriers and their subsidiaries. For now, there is no word on international availability of the LG K31.

LG K31 Specs

The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. The handset’s 32GB onboard storage can be expanded via microSD card slot. The K31 packs a 3,000 mAh battery, which LG claims can deliver up to 11 hours of talk time.

The LG K31 runs on Android 10-based LG UX 9.1. The phone sports a 5.7-inch HD+ (720*1,520 pixels) FullVision display. The screen has a pixel density of 295ppi and a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone has a U-shaped notch on the front that houses a 5 MP, f/2.2 selfie shooter.

The LG K31 opts for a dual-camera setup on the back. The setup includes a 13 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 5 MP ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view. The phone also features a fingerprint reader on the back, while you get a dedicated Google Assistant button on the left side.

For connectivity, the K31 boasts Wi-Fi, LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro-USB port for charging. The LG K31 arrives in a single Silver colour option.