172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|lg-k31-launched-with-dual-rear-cameras-and-3000-mah-battery-all-you-need-to-know-5738431.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 04:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LG K31 launched with dual rear cameras and 3,000 mAh battery: All you need to know

The LG K31 is priced at USD 149.99 (Roughly Rs 11,250) and arrives in a single 2GB/32GB configuration.

Moneycontrol News

LG just dropped a new budget phone in the US in the form of the LG K31. The smartphone is the latest entrant to the company’s entry-level K series. The LG K31 is priced at USD 149.99 (Roughly Rs 11,250) and arrives in a single 2GB/32GB configuration. The phone is currently available on LG’s website and will be coming to all major carriers and their subsidiaries. For now, there is no word on international availability of the LG K31.

LG K31 Specs

The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. The handset’s 32GB onboard storage can be expanded via microSD card slot. The K31 packs a 3,000 mAh battery, which LG claims can deliver up to 11 hours of talk time.

Close

The LG K31 runs on Android 10-based LG UX 9.1. The phone sports a 5.7-inch HD+ (720*1,520 pixels) FullVision display. The screen has a pixel density of 295ppi and a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone has a U-shaped notch on the front that houses a 5 MP, f/2.2 selfie shooter.

related news

The LG K31 opts for a dual-camera setup on the back. The setup includes a 13 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 5 MP ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view. The phone also features a fingerprint reader on the back, while you get a dedicated Google Assistant button on the left side.

For connectivity, the K31 boasts Wi-Fi, LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro-USB port for charging. The LG K31 arrives in a single Silver colour option.
First Published on Aug 21, 2020 04:43 pm

tags #LG #smartphones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.