Lenovo to launch Z6 with 100MP image capture tech on April 23

Lenovo recently confirmed the launch of its upcoming flagship handset, the Z6 Pro. The successor of the world’s first Snapdragon 855 smartphone will be revealed on April 23 at an event in Beijing, China.

The confirmation came from a post on Chinese social network platform Weibo. While the Z6 Pro was scheduled to launch towards the end of March, Lenovo delayed the initial release date providing multiple teasers of the phone’s capabilities.

The Z6 Pro will be the world’s first smartphone which offers image-capture at 100 megapixels. The Z6 Pro will likely utilise software to upscale the quality of the image to 100 megapixels. Lenovo’s upcoming flagship smartphone will also feature a ‘HyperVision Camera’ and 4K Hyper Video recording at 60fps.

Lenovo will also bring 5G connectivity to its new handset, although we might see a 4G variant of the phone as well. Like the Z5 Pro GT before, the Z6 Pro will run on the flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC, offering faster performance and better power efficiency.

Lenovo has been teasing a new handset since MWC 2019, and it seems like the company is finally ready to reveal a finished product to the masses. Lenovo is yet to release the Z5 Pro GT handset outside China. Considering the Z6 Pro is on the horizon, it is highly unlikely that the tech giant will launch the Z5 Pro GT globally.

The Z5 Pro GT currently holds the title of cheapest Snapdragon 855 smartphone in China, and this trend may likely continue with the Z6 Pro.