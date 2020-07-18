App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2020 03:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kamp C uses Europe's largest 3D-printer to build two-storey house

The 980 square feet structure that consists of several sustainable features such as solar panels and underfloor heating, is not meant for residential purposes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In Europe, firms and scientific institutions came together to build an entire two-storey house using 3D printing technology. The project was titled C3PO after a popular Star Wars character by that name.

The incredible feat was achieved in Belgium, using Europe’s largest 3D printer. While 3D-printed houses are not new, what sets this one apart is that it has two floors, reported Digitalprints.com.

Emiel Ascione, Project Manager, Kamp C (the company that spearheaded the project), said: “A gantry printer delivered by COBOD was used to make the house. The Denmark-based company’s prototype BOD2 printer was used."

Ascione further informed that the concrete, silo, and mixing and pumping installations for the project were provided by their partner Weber.

He added that a gantry printer is similar to common plastic printers, except it is much, much larger. The one used for building the shell (floors, walls, pillars) of this 3D-printed house measures 32 feet by 32 feet. The rest of the structures such as roof, windows, etc., were built using traditional methods.

Notably, the 980 square feet structure that consists of several sustainable features such as solar panels and underfloor heating, is not meant for residential purposes.

According to Ascione, the building will be used “as more of a demonstrator for conferences, expos, and other events”. The main purpose of the project was to show the construction industry that 3D-printing technology is a viable option. Kamp C predicted that such 3D printed houses could be the future of affordable housing by helping developers build basic, high-quality homes.

An article in 3dprintmoney.com quotes the researchers involved in the project as saying that the 3D printed structure is “three times sturdier” than conventional brick and mortar houses.
First Published on Jul 18, 2020 03:18 pm

tags #3D-printed #Technology

