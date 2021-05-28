MARKET NEWS

JioMeet video conferencing app now available in Hindi, 5 more Indian languanges to follow

Reliance has also introduced two new features to JioMeet including Webinar and Background Blur.

Moneycontrol News
May 28, 2021 / 12:24 PM IST

Indian made video conferencing app JioMeet is now available in Hindi. The video conferencing app has also announced plans to make the app available in five more languages. JioMeet will also be introducing a new Webinar feature and allow users to blur backgrounds, a feature that is common among mainstream video conferencing apps.

JioMeet is currently available in Hindi with options to plan and control meetings using the Hindi menu items. Apart from Hindi, the Reliance owned app also plans to introduce five more Indian languages including Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu.

JioMeet

Aside from the language rollout, JioMeet has also introduced a Webinar function with a host of new features including, branding and promotion using the webinar platforms, cloud video streaming, and streaming on YouTube and Facebook. Additionally, an unlimited number of Jio Meet users can join a webinar.

Lastly, JioMeet users will also be able to blur their backgrounds. The background blur is highly popular among video conferencing apps as it allows users to conduct or attend meetings without having to worry about a cluttered workspace in the background. Background Blur is currently available for JioMeet on Android and iOS, although it will soon be rolled out to other clients as well.

Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
