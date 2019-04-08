Jawa Motorcycles announces the fuel efficiency figures for Jawa and Jawa Forty Two

Jawa Motorcycles | Jawa had a massive fan following and now, Mahindra has resurrected the brand with the Jawa and the Jawa 42. Both motorcycles get nostalgic styling with its twin exhaust setup and an engine that features faux cooling fins. The 297cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder produces 27 PS of power and 28 Nm of torque and produces an exhaust note that tries to mimic the old Jawas. (Image source: Stanford Masters)

Jawa has answered India’s favourite question when it comes to buying a vehicle — 'Kitna deti hai?' Classic Legends, the company that manufactures the iconic motorcycle has announced the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI)-certified fuel efficiency figures for the Jawa and Jawa Forty Two.



A lot of you have been asking this. The ARAI certified fuel efficiency for #Jawa and #FortyTwo is 37.5kmpl. Hope this answers your queries.

The Jawa and Jawa Forty Two share the same fuel efficiency numbers as per the ARAI tests. Both motorcycles give an average of 37.5 km per litre. With that number, ideally, the Jawa bikes should be able to cover nearly 525 km with a topped up fuel tank of 14 litres.

With the motorcycles having a 293cc engine, the mileage can be considered as a respectable figure. However, ARAI tests are conducted in a tight setup with many controlled conditions that do not replicate in the real world. It’s direct and most prominent competitor, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 recorded an average of 37 km/l, giving the Jawa duos a slight edge in terms of fuel efficiency.

To recall, Mahindra resurrected Jawa as a Neo-Retro motorcycle brand in 2018. Both the bikes share the same engine as the Mahindra Mojo with a different tuning. The liquid-cooled DOHC 293cc engine churns out 27 bhp of power and 28 Nm of peak torque. The bikes have telescopic forks up front and a monoshock at the rear. Both the bikes differ slightly in terms of looks but have the same kerb weight of 170 kg.

For braking, both the bikes are offered with single-channel ABS as standard with dual-channel ABS as an option. After a waiting period for months, Classic Legends has finally started delivering the bikes to its customers who had made bookings from November 15 last year.

The company has a total of 95 showrooms in 77 cities across India, five short of its target announced during the launch event. The single-channel ABS variant of Jawa and Jawa Forty Two are priced at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.55 lakh and Rs 1.63 lakh respectively. The dual-channel variants are priced at Rs 1.64 lakh and Rs 1.72 lakh ex-showroom.