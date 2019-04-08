App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2019 10:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jawa Motorcycles announces the fuel efficiency figures for Jawa and Jawa Forty Two

With the motorcycles having a 293cc engine, the mileage can be considered as a respectable figure.

Pranav Hegde
Jawa Motorcycles | Jawa had a massive fan following and now, Mahindra has resurrected the brand with the Jawa and the Jawa 42. Both motorcycles get nostalgic styling with its twin exhaust setup and an engine that features faux cooling fins. The 297cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder produces 27 PS of power and 28 Nm of torque and produces an exhaust note that tries to mimic the old Jawas. (Image source: Stanford Masters)
Jawa Motorcycles | Jawa had a massive fan following and now, Mahindra has resurrected the brand with the Jawa and the Jawa 42. Both motorcycles get nostalgic styling with its twin exhaust setup and an engine that features faux cooling fins. The 297cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder produces 27 PS of power and 28 Nm of torque and produces an exhaust note that tries to mimic the old Jawas. (Image source: Stanford Masters)
Whatsapp

Jawa has answered India’s favourite question when it comes to buying a vehicle — 'Kitna deti hai?' Classic Legends, the company that manufactures the iconic motorcycle has announced the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI)-certified fuel efficiency figures for the Jawa and Jawa Forty Two.

The Jawa and Jawa Forty Two share the same fuel efficiency numbers as per the ARAI tests. Both motorcycles give an average of 37.5 km per litre. With that number, ideally, the Jawa bikes should be able to cover nearly 525 km with a topped up fuel tank of 14 litres.

With the motorcycles having a 293cc engine, the mileage can be considered as a respectable figure. However, ARAI tests are conducted in a tight setup with many controlled conditions that do not replicate in the real world. It’s direct and most prominent competitor, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 recorded an average of 37 km/l, giving the Jawa duos a slight edge in terms of fuel efficiency.

To recall, Mahindra resurrected Jawa as a Neo-Retro motorcycle brand in 2018. Both the bikes share the same engine as the Mahindra Mojo with a different tuning. The liquid-cooled DOHC 293cc engine churns out 27 bhp of power and 28 Nm of peak torque. The bikes have telescopic forks up front and a monoshock at the rear. Both the bikes differ slightly in terms of looks but have the same kerb weight of 170 kg.

For braking, both the bikes are offered with single-channel ABS as standard with dual-channel ABS as an option. After a waiting period for months, Classic Legends has finally started delivering the bikes to its customers who had made bookings from November 15 last year.

related news

The company has a total of 95 showrooms in 77 cities across India, five short of its target announced during the launch event. The single-channel ABS variant of Jawa and Jawa Forty Two are priced at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.55 lakh and Rs 1.63 lakh respectively. The dual-channel variants are priced at Rs 1.64 lakh and Rs 1.72 lakh ex-showroom.
First Published on Apr 8, 2019 10:26 am

tags #Auto #Jawa #Jawa Forty Two #Jawa Motorcycles #Technology

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Amitabh Bachchan Buys Mercedes-Benz V-Class Worth Rs 82 Lakh, Most Exp ...

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case: SC Asks CBI to Apprise it of Status of Ongo ...

Leh to Have Country's Highest Altitude Polling Station Catering to Lea ...

Rahul Levelling Corruption Allegations on Modi for Political Gains: Ga ...

PNB's Stake Sale in Housing Finance Arm 'Credit Positive', to Strength ...

OnePlus 7 Launch Expected Soon as OnePlus 6T Price Slashed by Rs 4,000 ...

New Freshwater Shrimp Species Discovered in Gujarat, Named After Kutch ...

Pakistan Minority Groups Hold Rally Outside White House Against 'Genoc ...

Supreme Court Notice to CBI, CVC Over Plea for Time-bound Investigatio ...

RJD launches manifesto, promises job quotas in private sector

Buried under tide of complaints, bias allegations, says EC

Jamui lok sabha seat: LJP's Chirag Paswan popular, but may face a clos ...

Political ad spend on Facebook crosses Rs 10 crore; BJP supporters con ...

The music industry is dead. Long live the music industry!

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty erase gains, Vedanta, Yes Bank to ...

Lakshmi Vilas Bank hits upper circuit, Indiabulls Housing falls 4% on ...

NIIT Tech shares fall 3%, NIIT surges 20% on proposed Baring PE deal

Polycab India IPO subscribed 71% on opening day

'Phir ek baar, Modi Sarkar': BJP launches campaign theme, says choice ...

Restrictions on Jammu-Srinagar highway leave locals fuming; PDP, NC or ...

US rattled as China's construction work under Belt and Road initiative ...

Mid-cap IT sector ‘clicks’ with spate of deals; strong global grow ...

Malaysia Open 2019: Lin Dan heralds return with well-crafted victory o ...

Super Deluxe: How involving four writers with different styles enriche ...

Atal Setu, a new bridge in Bihar over troubled Kosi, raises risk of hi ...

Randeep Maddoke on Landless, his film which documents the lives of Dal ...

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL likely being tested in India, to be price ...

Nick Jonas’ cool move saves Priyanka Chopra from certain embarrassme ...

Uyarndha Manithan: Amitabh Bachchan shares a candid still with son Abh ...

Chhichhore: Shraddha Kapoor announces wrap, calls it ‘an experience ...

WrestleMania: Mustafa Ali suffers a dreadful injury after smashing his ...

Happy Birthday Amit Trivedi: A look at his battle with speech anxiety ...

Cobra: Ram Gopal Varma debuts as an actor on his birthday

Did Thanos snap Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, and Mark Ruffalo's mous ...

Allu Arjun may face unknown difficulties in his career this year, pred ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.