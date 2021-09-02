MARKET NEWS

Is Instagram down? Several users unable to access website, app

However, we still managed to open the Facebook-owned social media platform on both the PC and Android phone, so the problem doesn’t seem to be affecting everyone or has been rectified at the very least.

Moneycontrol News
September 02, 2021 / 01:00 PM IST
Netizens across India are facing issues logging in to Instagram. Downdetector showed a spike in reports that the service went down in the country from 11 am. Several Twitter users have been unable to load the app on their Android and iOS devices as well as PCs.

Complaints of an Instagram outage are still flooding Twitter (As of 12:40 pm). Additionally, '#InstagramDown' was trending for a brief period on Twitter. However, we still managed to open the Facebook-owned social media platform on both the PC and Android phone, so the problem doesn't seem to be affecting everyone or has been rectified at the very least.

Instagram users in other parts of the world have also been reporting an outage. Some users are reinstalling the app on their devices, we’d advise against this as the problem seems to have originated from the server end and should be resolved soon. Instagram is yet to confirm the outage.


Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Facebook #Instagram
first published: Sep 2, 2021 01:00 pm

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

