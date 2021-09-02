Is Instagram down? Several users unable to access website, app

We want to strike the right balance of giving young people all the things they love about Instagram while also keeping them safe,” Instagram said.

Netizens across India are facing issues logging in to Instagram. Downdetector showed a spike in reports that the service went down in the country from 11 am. Several Twitter users have been unable to load the app on their Android and iOS devices as well as PCs.

Complaints of an Instagram outage are still flooding Twitter (As of 12:40 pm). Additionally, ‘#InstagramDown’ was trending for a brief period on Twitter. However, we still managed to open the Facebook-owned social media platform on both the PC and Android phone, so the problem doesn’t seem to be affecting everyone or has been rectified at the very least.



Apologising to my internet after blaming it for instagram being down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/GCMiqtdDH8

— Muhammad Ali Qamar (@m_aliqamar) September 2, 2021

Instagram users in other parts of the world have also been reporting an outage. Some users are reinstalling the app on their devices, we’d advise against this as the problem seems to have originated from the server end and should be resolved soon. Instagram is yet to confirm the outage.

#instagramdown#RipINSTAGRAM ALGUIEN MAS CON ALGUNOS PROBLEMAS EN INSTAGRAM ??? SE CAYO INSTAGRAM. pic.twitter.com/FPhq6YLNGF— SK Gabriel 2021 (@GabrielCABJ_oK) September 2, 2021

Me turning my WiFi off and on, re-installing Instagram & switching on to twitter only to realize that Instagram is down. #instagramdown#instagram— Aastha Kochar (@KocharAastha) September 2, 2021