iQOO Z5 launch in India today at 12 pm: Expected price, live-stream details, specifications

iQOO Z5

iQOO Z5 launch in India kicks off at 12 pm IST. The new mid-range smartphone in India will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC under the hood. The iQOO Z5 price in India is expected to be under Rs 25,000 to take on the likes of the upcoming Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Realme X7 Max, Realme GT Master Edition and other smartphones in the price range.

iQOO Z5 launch event: Where to watch the live-stream

The iQOO Z5 live-stream event kicks off at 12 pm IST. Interested viewers can watch the smartphone launch event on the company’s official YouTube channel and other social media platforms. You can also click on the video link below to watch the iQOO Z5 launch in India today at 12 pm.

iQOO Z5 specifications

The iQOO Z5 India variant is likely to come with the same specs as the one launched in China. It is confirmed to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC under the hood. The device is likely to come with 8GB/ 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

iQOO will also pack a 5000 mAh battery in the iQOO Z5. The phone will support 44W fast charging out of the box. The device sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

On the back, the phone has a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, there is a 16MP front camera sensor inside the hole-punch cutout.

The phone runs Android 11-based OriginOS 1.0 in China. We can expect the India variant to come with FunTouch OS 11 out of the box.