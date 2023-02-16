English
    iQOO Neo 7 5G launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display, 120W charging

    The iQOO Neo 7's base 8GB/128GB model is priced at Rs 28,499, while the top-end 12GB/256GB costs Rs 32,499

    Carlsen Martin
    February 16, 2023 / 02:11 PM IST

    iQOO has launched its new high-performing mid-range smartphone the iQOO Neo 7 in India on February 16 days after the Chinese electronics player unveiled iQOO 11 5G.

    The iQOO Neo 7 5G, iQOO Neo 7 SE, and iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition were launched in China in 2022.

    iQOO Neo 7 Price in India

    The iQOO Neo 7 price in India is set at Rs 28,499 for the base 8GB/128GB model, while the top-end 12GB/256GB configuration will cost Rs 32,499. Customers can avail a cashback of Rs 1,500 using cards from banks including HDFC, ICICI, and SBI.

    The handset can be purchased through iQOO E-store and Amazon India. The iQOO Neo 7 is offered in Interstellar Black and Frost Blue options. The iQOO Neo 7 5G version launched in India is the same as the ‘SE’ variant in China.

    iQOO Neo 7 specifications

    The iQOO Neo 7 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC paired with the Mali G610 GPU. The phone features up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The iQOO Neo 7 packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

    The iQOO Neo 7 sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. For optics, iQOO Neo 7 5G gets a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. The main camera also gets OIS support and offers 10x digital zoom.

    On the front, there’s a 16 MP selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, 5G and 4G LTE. The iQOO Neo 7 runs on Android 13 with Funtouch OS 13 on top. iQOO has also promised OS updates up to Android 15 with the iQOO Neo 7 5G.

    first published: Feb 16, 2023 02:11 pm