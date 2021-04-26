iQOO 7 and iQOO 7 Legend launch in India today: What to expect, how to watch the live stream

iQOO is set to launch its second smartphone in India on April 26. The iQOO 7 series will include the standard iQOO 7 as well as the flagship iQOO 7 Legend, which will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. The launch event for the iQOO 7 series is set to take place at 12.00 pm (IST).

The virtual launch event will be live streamed on iQOO India’s social media handles and the official YouTube channel. The iQOO 7 series will go on sale on Amazon India. The company has also revealed several key specifications of the iQOO 7.

The standard iQOO 7 will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC, which will likely be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Apart from the Snapdragon 870 SoC, the iQOO 7 will also have a first of its kind “Intelligent Display Chip” aimed at offering enhanced frame rates and HDR gaming. iQOO also says the phone has the “largest graphite layer” as part of its liquid cooling system.

In terms of the display, the phone will sport an FHD+ AMOLED panel with 1300 nits of peak brightness and HDR10+ support. The panel features a 120Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate with a 1000Hz Instant touch sampling rate. On the back of the phone sits a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP Sony IMX 598 sensor with OIS at the helm.

You can also expect a 13 MP ultrawide camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the hole-punch cutout will likely house a 16 MP selfie shooter. The iQOO 7 will run on Android 11, but we’re not sure if the brand will use the OriginOS or FunTouchOS skin.

Lastly, the iQOO 7 will pack a 4,400 mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support that the company claims will power up the phone in just 30 minutes. And yes, the adapter is included in the box. Connectivity options will include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, NFC, a Type-C port and more.