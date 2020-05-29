iQOO 3 now available for Rs 31,990: Here's how you can buy

iQOO 3 was only the second 5G phone to arrive in India. However, since its launch competition has begun to stiffen, with both OnePlus and Xiaomi only recently announcing the sale of their 5G flagships. After discounting the price of the iQOO 3 in April, the brand has yet another offer that takes the cost of the phone down to Rs 31,990.

After launching in the country for Rs 36,990, the iQOO 3 received a Rs 2,000 price cut in April, taking the price of the phone down to Rs 34,990. The most recent offer allows ICICI Credit Card users to avail a further Rs 3,000 on all iQOO 3 variants, bringing the price of the device down to Rs 31,990.

The ICICI offer is applicable on all three versions of the phone, effectively bringing the price down to Rs. 34,990 and 41,990 from Rs. 37,990 and Rs 44,990, respectively. This offer can be availed on Flipkart and iQOO’s official website until June 15. The offer is only applicable for users who buy an iQOO 3 using an ICICI Credit card or EMI transaction.

The iQOO 3 is powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It is worth noting that only the top-end iQOO 3 model supports 5G. The iQOO 3 packs a 4,400 mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 with the iQOO UI 1.0 skin on top.

The phone sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with HDR10+ support. The hole punch notch on the screen houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. Lastly, the phone has a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup on the back.

Specs iQOO 3 5G Chipset Snapdragon 865 Display 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 60Hz, HDR10+ RAM 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB/256GB, UFS 3.1 Rear Camera 48 MP, f/1.8 + 13 MP, f/2.5 (Telephoto) + 13 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4 (Depth) Front Camera 16 MP, f/2.5 Software Android 10; iQOO UI 1.0 Battery 4400 mAh, 55W Fast-Charging Price (Rs) 34,990 / 37,990 / 44,990





