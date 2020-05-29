App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 07:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

iQOO 3 now available for Rs 31,990: Here's how you can buy

The most recent offer allows ICICI Credit Card users to avail a further Rs 3,000 on all iQOO 3 variants.

Carlsen Martin

iQOO 3 was only the second 5G phone to arrive in India. However, since its launch competition has begun to stiffen, with both OnePlus and Xiaomi only recently announcing the sale of their 5G flagships. After discounting the price of the iQOO 3 in April, the brand has yet another offer that takes the cost of the phone down to Rs 31,990.

After launching in the country for Rs 36,990, the iQOO 3 received a Rs 2,000 price cut in April, taking the price of the phone down to Rs 34,990. The most recent offer allows ICICI Credit Card users to avail a further Rs 3,000 on all iQOO 3 variants, bringing the price of the device down to Rs 31,990.

The ICICI offer is applicable on all three versions of the phone, effectively bringing the price down to Rs. 34,990 and 41,990 from Rs. 37,990 and Rs 44,990, respectively. This offer can be availed on Flipkart and iQOO’s official website until June 15. The offer is only applicable for users who buy an iQOO 3 using an ICICI Credit card or EMI transaction.

Close

The iQOO 3 is powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It is worth noting that only the top-end iQOO 3 model supports 5G. The iQOO 3 packs a 4,400 mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 with the iQOO UI 1.0 skin on top.

related news

The phone sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with HDR10+ support. The hole punch notch on the screen houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. Lastly, the phone has a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup on the back.

iQOO 3 5G Specifications 
SpecsiQOO 3 5G
ChipsetSnapdragon 865
Display6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 60Hz, HDR10+
RAM8GB/12GB LPDDR5
Storage128GB/256GB, UFS 3.1
Rear Camera48 MP, f/1.8 + 13 MP, f/2.5 (Telephoto) + 13 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4 (Depth)
Front Camera16 MP, f/2.5
SoftwareAndroid 10; iQOO UI 1.0
Battery4400 mAh, 55W Fast-Charging
Price (Rs)34,990 / 37,990 / 44,990

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 29, 2020 07:33 pm

tags #iQOO #smartphones

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus lockdown: Migrant labourer’s body found In Shramik train toilet

Coronavirus lockdown: Migrant labourer’s body found In Shramik train toilet

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra to give Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to frontline workers: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra to give Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to frontline workers: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

COVID-19 impact | Re-mobilisation of workforce at project sites an arduous task: Voltas

COVID-19 impact | Re-mobilisation of workforce at project sites an arduous task: Voltas

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.