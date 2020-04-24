iQOO 3 gets Rs 4,000 price cut in India, now starts at Rs 34,990

The iQOO 3 was the first smartphone iQOO launched as an independent brand in India. iQOO 3 was one of the cheapest Snapdragon 865-powered smartphones in India at the time of its launch. And now, it has received another massive price cut.

The entry-level iQOO 3 models with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is now priced at Rs 34,990, down from Rs 38,990. The 8GB/256GB iQOO 3 configuration is now available for Rs 37,990, down from Rs 41,990, while the top-end 12GB/256GB iQOO 3 version that supports 5G is now Rs 2,000 cheaper at Rs 44,990.

Here's some more love from team #iQOO! Introducing new price for #iQOO3 starting at INR 34,990 We are absorbing the recent GST increase to give our customers even more savings. The best time to get #IndiasFastestSmartphone. Sales to start post lockdown. #iQOO3#monsterinsidepic.twitter.com/Xp9S9m1RFm Close April 24, 2020

The iQOO 3 first launched in India in February starting at Rs 36,990 but subsequently, the prices of all three iQOO 3 models went up due to the GST hike. In a tweet, iQoo India Director of Marketing Gagan Arora said the company would now be absorbing the GST increase and also confirmed iQOO 3 sales will begin once the lockdown ends.

Vivo recently launched the iQOO Neo3 in China, which was more or less a cheaper and toned down iQOO 3. The new price tag on iQOO 3 makes it one of the cheapest 2020 flagships in the world. Check out our full review on the iQOO 3 5G here.

Specs iQOO 3 Chipset Snapdragon 865 Display 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 60Hz, HDR10+ RAM 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB/256GB, UFS 3.1 Rear Camera 48 MP, f/1.8 + 13 MP, f/2.5 (Telephoto) + 13 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4 (Depth) Front Camera 16 MP, f/2.5 Software Android 10; iQOO UI 1.0 Battery 4400 mAh, 55W Fast-Charging