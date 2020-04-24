iQOO 3 gets Rs 4,000 price cut in India, now starts at Rs 34,990

The company will absorb the GST hike on all iQOO 3 models.
The iQOO 3 was the first smartphone iQOO launched as an independent brand in India. iQOO 3 was one of the cheapest Snapdragon 865-powered smartphones in India at the time of its launch. And now, it has received another massive price cut.
The entry-level iQOO 3 models with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is now priced at Rs 34,990, down from Rs 38,990. The 8GB/256GB iQOO 3 configuration is now available for Rs 37,990, down from Rs 41,990, while the top-end 12GB/256GB iQOO 3 version that supports 5G is now Rs 2,000 cheaper at Rs 44,990.The iQOO 3 first launched in India in February starting at Rs 36,990 but subsequently, the prices of all three iQOO 3 models went up due to the GST hike. In a tweet, iQoo India Director of Marketing Gagan Arora said the company would now be absorbing the GST increase and also confirmed iQOO 3 sales will begin once the lockdown ends.
Here's some more love from team #iQOO! Introducing new price for #iQOO3 starting at INR 34,990
We are absorbing the recent GST increase to give our customers even more savings. The best time to get #IndiasFastestSmartphone. Sales to start post lockdown. #iQOO3#monsterinsidepic.twitter.com/Xp9S9m1RFm— Gagan Arora #iQOO #SuperFan (@gagan_arora1) April 24, 2020
Vivo recently launched the iQOO Neo3 in China, which was more or less a cheaper and toned down iQOO 3. The new price tag on iQOO 3 makes it one of the cheapest 2020 flagships in the world. Check out our full review on the iQOO 3 5G here.
|Specs
|iQOO 3
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 865
|Display
|6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 60Hz, HDR10+
|RAM
|8GB/12GB LPDDR5
|Storage
|128GB/256GB, UFS 3.1
|Rear Camera
|48 MP, f/1.8 + 13 MP, f/2.5 (Telephoto) + 13 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4 (Depth)
|Front Camera
|16 MP, f/2.5
|Software
|Android 10; iQOO UI 1.0
|Battery
|4400 mAh, 55W Fast-Charging
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365