iQOO 3 5G with Snapdragon 865, 48MP quad-camera setup launching tomorrow: All you need to know

Vivo spin-off brand iQOO is gearing up to launch India’s second 5G smartphone tomorrow. The iQOO 3 5G will be available on Flipkart and iQOO.com and will likely be priced in the sub-40K smartphone space. While the wait for pricing of the iQOO 3 5G continues, there are several details of the phone that are already available.

Firstly, the iQOO 3 5G will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with a 5G modem. The device will feature up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Previous reports peg the iQOO 3 5G as one of the fastest smartphones on the market. The device is also expected to arrive with a 4,400mAh battery with 55-watt fast charging technology.

In optics, the iQOO 3 5G will get a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup. While details about the other sensors are unclear, we expect a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the punch-hole notch is expected to house a 16-megapixel shooter.

In a recent statement, Gagan Arora, Director, Marketing, iQOO, said; “iQOO is born to be a challenger just like its users, and the entire design process is guided by the evolving needs of these consumers, who desire for best-in-class performance.”

The iQOO 3 5G will also get an FHD+ Super AMOLED display, which will support higher refresh rates and offer a higher touch sensitivity rate. The screen will also support HDR10. The phone is expected to be covered with Gorilla Glass on the front and back with an aluminium frame. Considering its gaming lineage, the iQOO 3 5G will also feature pressure-sensitive buttons for gaming.