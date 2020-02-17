App
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 06:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

iQOO 3 records highest-ever score on AnTuTu

It will also be the first Snapdragon 865-powered 5G smartphone to be launched in the Indian market.

Carlsen Martin

Vivo's sub-brand iQOO, which is set to launch India's first 5G smartphone on February 25, is in the news after its iQOO 3 posted an impressive tally of 5,90,000 points on benchmarking platform AnTuTu.

Alongside the Snapdragon 865 SoC, the iQOO 3 is expected to get 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The incredible 5,97,583 score could also be due to the improved cooling technology.

The iQOO 3 has a dedicated product page on Flipkart, but apart from the chipset and 5G connectivity, little else about the device has been made public. While few other details about the iQOO 3 have been revealed, it is expected have a FHD+ AMOLED display with a higher refresh rate. The device is expected to run on Android 10, but we aren’t sure if the brand will use a custom skin or Vivo's FuntouchOS.

Close

Vivo's iQOO Webio handle has confirmed that the device will pack a 4,400 mAh battery with 55W wired fast charging support. A Chinese tipster recently shed light on the camera layout on the upcoming iQOO 3. He posted a picture on Weibo of a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor at the helm.

related news

Vivo's iQOO smartphones have generally dominated AnTuTu's benchmarking tests with two handsets with the iQOO branding claiming the top spot on January’s list of best-performing smartphones. The upcoming iQOO 3 will arrive in India on February 25 and is expected to be a Flipkart exclusive when it goes on sale.

First Published on Feb 17, 2020 06:53 pm

