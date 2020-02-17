iQOO 3 records highest-ever score on AnTuTu

Vivo's sub-brand iQOO, which is set to launch India's first 5G smartphone on February 25, is in the news after its iQOO 3 posted an impressive tally of 5,90,000 points on benchmarking platform AnTuTu.

Alongside the Snapdragon 865 SoC, the iQOO 3 is expected to get 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The incredible 5,97,583 score could also be due to the improved cooling technology.

The iQOO 3 has a dedicated product page on Flipkart, but apart from the chipset and 5G connectivity, little else about the device has been made public. While few other details about the iQOO 3 have been revealed, it is expected have a FHD+ AMOLED display with a higher refresh rate. The device is expected to run on Android 10, but we aren’t sure if the brand will use a custom skin or Vivo's FuntouchOS.

Vivo's iQOO Webio handle has confirmed that the device will pack a 4,400 mAh battery with 55W wired fast charging support. A Chinese tipster recently shed light on the camera layout on the upcoming iQOO 3. He posted a picture on Weibo of a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor at the helm.