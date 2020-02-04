AnTuTu's list of best performing smartphones: Vivo retains the top spot

Benchmarking platform Antutu recently released its list of best-performing smartphones and mid-range smartphones for January 2020. The list includes the top ten best smartphones in terms of raw performance. The publisher lists the results based on the overall average over multiple tests rather than a single test.

Not much has changed at the top of the list of best-performing smartphones with Vivo continuing to dominate the first three spots. Additionally, the OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T and Asus ROG Phone 2 have all retained their places coming in fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.

Once again, two of the top two spots are occupied by Vivo’s iQOO smartphones. Both phones are helped by their liquid cooling technology that aids internal performance by keeping heat under control. AnTuTu also acknowledges that software boosters coupled with UFS 3.0 storage and F2FS file system have further enhanced performance.

The Realme X2 Pro jumped from eight to the seventh spot, overtaking the Honor View 30 Pro 5G. Additionally, the Oppo Reno Ace and Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G are the two new entrants to the list while the Mi 9 Pro and Black Shark 2 Pro get the axe.

In the list of best performing mid-range smartphones, the Exynos 980 SoC-powered Vivo X30 Pro 5G has been dethroned by the Oppo Reno3 5G that packs the new MediaTek Dimensity 1000 5G chipset.