Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 05:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Virat Kohli spotted using Vivo's yet to be launched iQoo 5G smartphone: Reports

Apart from 5G connectivity, the phone will also feature improved cooling.

Carlsen Martin

Vivo recently confirmed that its iQOO brand would operate independently in India and launch the first 5G handset in the country in February. Barely a couple of days into February, and there is already a new development that might shed some light on the first iQOO smartphone arriving in India.

ESPNcricinfo recently shared a tweet of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, who was spotted using a handset that doesn’t bare similarities to any flagship smartphones launched in India.

YouTube channel RevAtlas recently uploaded a video, explaining why the device in question is a 5G iQOO smartphone. The video speculates that the phone in question is the iQOO Pro 5G Edition, which launched in China back in August 2019.

The speculation comes a day after iQOO’s official Indian Twitter handle posted a teaser about its upcoming phone. The teaser confirmed that the first smartphone under the iQOO would be coming soon and it will definitely offer 5G connectivity. In a more recent tweet, Vivo also detailed improved cooling technology on the upcoming iQOO device.
However, Gagan Arora, iQOO India Marketing Director said that the first iQOO smartphone would arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, which could indicate that the upcoming device will likely be an upgraded version of the iQOO Pro 5G Edition. Arora also confirmed that the phone would feature "best in class technology" when talking about the battery and 5G connectivity. India's first iQOO 5G phone could also get 44W fast-charging support.

First Published on Feb 3, 2020 05:38 pm

tags #gadgets #smartphones #Virat Kohli #Vivo

