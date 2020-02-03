Virat Kohli spotted using Vivo's yet to be launched iQoo 5G smartphone: Reports

Vivo recently confirmed that its iQOO brand would operate independently in India and launch the first 5G handset in the country in February. Barely a couple of days into February, and there is already a new development that might shed some light on the first iQOO smartphone arriving in India.



If you were on the phone with Virat Kohli, what would you tell him? pic.twitter.com/IKJfe82rpX

— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) February 3, 2020