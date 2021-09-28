MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

iPhone 13 Pro Max camera sensor details revealed

At the Apple event, the company revealed that the new iPhone 13 camera sensors are larger than the outgoing iPhone 12 models, resulting in better lowlight performance.

Moneycontrol News
September 28, 2021 / 01:47 PM IST

iPhone 13 series launched in India come with some major camera and battery life improvements. At the Apple event, the company revealed that the new iPhone 13 camera sensors are larger than the outgoing iPhone 12 models, resulting in better lowlight performance. However, Apple did not deep dive into the technical specifications of the new iPhone 13 camera. 

A new report from GSMArena, citing a Weibo post, has revealed the details of the new camera sensors found on the iPhone 13. It reveals that all the three 12MP sensors on the iPhone 13 Pro Max are from Sony. The main 12MP primary camera, which has an f/1.5 aperture and a 1.9 μm pixel size, uses a Sony IMX703 sensor. The main camera also comes with support for sensor-shift optical image stabilisation (OIS).

The second 12MP camera on the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which can shoot ultrawide images, has a Sony IMX772 sensor. This ultrawide camera has an f/1.8 aperture and a 120-degree field-of-view. 

Apple has used a Sony IMX713 sensor for the 12MP telephoto camera on the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which supports 3x optical zoom and has an f/2.8 aperture.

The ToF sensor used on the iPhone 13 Pro Max is the same one found on last year’s iPhone 12 Pro Max. It is a Sony IMX590 sensor. Lastly, the 12MP front camera is also the same as last year’s model and uses a Sony IMX514 camera sensor.

To know more about the iPhone 13 Pro Max price in India and specifications, click here.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Apple #iPhone 13 #smartphones
first published: Sep 28, 2021 01:47 pm

