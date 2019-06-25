Intel reportedly slashing price of its desktop CPUs amidst competition from AMD's Ryzen 3000 series

AMD has pushed Intel on every front ever since the launch of the Ryzen and Epyc Rome CPUs. At Computex and E3 this year, AMD launched its new mainstream Ryzen 3000 series built using the 7nm manufacturing process.

AMD’s Ryzen 3000 series chips managed to marginally outperform the competition from Intel, while severely undercutting them in terms of price. Take, for example, the Ryzen 7 3700X, a $329 CPU, which according to Geekbench can outperform Intel’s Core i9-9900K, a chip that retails at $488.

Several reports confirm AMD’s Ryzen 3000 series has Intel’s 9th Gen Core lineup thoroughly beat in terms of performance and power consumption. And, while the performance numbers aren’t far apart, the price seems to be the underlying factor behind AMD’s big victory. But Intel is attempting to write that wrong.

Amid rising competitive pressure from Team Red’s soon to be available Ryzen 3000 CPUs, Intel is reportedly slashing prices on its 8th and 9th Generation desktop processors by 15-percent.

While Intel hasn’t confirmed the decision to cut rates, a report from DigiTimes suggests Team Blue is looking at a minimum 10-per cent price drop. Although unconfirmed, the move would make sense considering AMD’s recent benchmark wins.

At Computex 2019, AMD shocked the world when it demoed the performance of its 12-core monster, the Ryzen 9 3900X, which outperformed Intel’s Core i9-9920X in a 3D rendering demo using Blender.

Furthermore, AMD’s better performance came at a lower power consumption rate and for less-than-half the price of the 9920X.

However, 15-percent price cuts may not be enough to close the gap considering AMD’s major performance claims; those claims are yet to be put the test in real-world scenarios.