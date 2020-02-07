Instagram's newest feature lets you track your interactions, here is all you need to know

Instagram has rolled out a new feature allowing users to see the followers they have least interacted with. The Facebook-owned photo-and-video sharing app has added the feature in the ‘following’ section.

The company announced via its own Instagram account: "Want to see which Instagram accounts show up in your feed the most and who you interact with the least? Now you can! Just tap “Following” and manage your list from there."

The company has launched a ‘following categories’ tab that divides the list into batches such as ‘most seen in feed’ and ‘least interacted with’. It will be available to users worldwide from February 7.



Company Head Adam Mosseri also tweeted about the development: "As of today you can see which Instagram accounts show up in your feed the most and who you interact with the least... Now you can tap “Following” on your profile and manage everything from there."

"Instagram is about bringing you closer to the people and things you care about ... we want to make it easier to manage the accounts you follow so that they best represent your current connections and interests," a company spokesperson told The Verge.

How to use

To check out the feature, go to the ‘Following’ section. You can sort the list of people you follow from latest to earliest and vice-versa. In case you are not able to see the section, force-close the app and restart.

Checking the earliest and newest accounts followed by a user has been available as a feature across multiple third-party applications tracking follower activity on Instagram.

However, the app has been persistent in recommending its users to avoid using unreliable third-party apps that access user data on Instagram.