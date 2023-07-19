Instagram rolls out new update for Reels templates

(Image: Meta/Instagram)

Instagram has rolled out a new update that seeks to improve creation time and make it easier to create Reels on the platform.

The Meta-owned social media platform has added a new Template Browser that makes it easier to find templates using various filters. You can look for templates that are trending or browse through the ones that have been saved.

Also read | Analysis: Meta's 'friendly' Threads collides with unfriendly internet

To access the browser, tap on the "Create" button on the home page, select "Reel" and tap the image in the lower left corner to open camera gallery. Once there, tap on "Templates".

The browser will sort templates based on recommended, trending, and saved templates and audio. You can also view other creators' templates by selecting the "Template by" option.

Also read | How Threads features differ from Instagram and Twitter

In the coming weeks, Instagram will enable the option to add text and transitions from other Reels into your own project. Creator templates will be more customizable, "allowing you to add or remove clips, adjust the timing of individual clips, or edit any preloaded element."