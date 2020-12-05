Infinix Zero 8i Debuts In India With MediaTek g90t, Six Cameras, 90hz Display: Check Price, Specs, Availability

Infinix recently announced a new smartphone in India in the form of the Zero 8i. The handset arrives with a mid-tier gaming chipset, a high-refresh-rate panel, fast charging support, and six cameras in total. With the Zero 8i, Infinix aims to deliver a competent midrange phone that can compete with Realme and Xiaomi in the sub-15K segment.

Infinix Zero 8i Price in India

The Infinix Zero 8i will set you back Rs 14,999 and is available in a single 8GB/128GB variant. However, this is an introductory price and will be applicable for a limited period.

The Infinix Zero 8i will go on sale via Flipkart on December 9. The phone is available in Silver Diamond and Black Diamond colour options. To recall, the Zero 8i first debuted in Pakistan for PKR 34,999 (Roughly Rs 16,300) in October.

Infinix Zero 8i Specs

The Infinix Zero 8 and Zero 8i is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The device runs on Android 10 with the XOS 7 skin on top. The Infinix Zero 8i packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The Infinix Zero 8i sports a 6.85-inch FHD+ IPS panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The pill-shaped notch on the screen houses a 16 MP primary shooter and 8 MP ultrawide sensor for selfies.

On the rear, the Zero 8i boasts a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP, f/1.79 primary sensor. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide lens, a 2 MP depth sensor, and an AI lens. Connectivity options on the Zero 8i, include Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11, and more.