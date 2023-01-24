English
    Infinix Note 12i (2022) price in India confirmed ahead of January 25 launch; full specs confirmed

    Carlsen Martin
    January 24, 2023 / 01:48 PM IST

    The Infinix Note 12i (2022) is launching in India tomorrow, January 25. While Infinix has already teased major details about the Note 12i ahead of its launch, the latest teaser reveals details about the handset’s pricing.

    Infinix Note 12i (2022) Price in India 

    The company recently shared a press release confirming that the upcoming Infinix Note 12i price in India will fall under Rs 10,000. Furthermore, Infinix will offer exclusive Jio offers on the Note 12i (2022). The Infinix Note 12i (2022) will go on sale through Flipkart after its launch in India.

    Infinix Note 12i (2022) Specifications 