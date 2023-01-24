Infinix Note 12i (2022) price in India confirmed ahead of January 25 launch; full specs confirmed

The Infinix Note 12i (2022) is launching in India tomorrow, January 25. While Infinix has already teased major details about the Note 12i ahead of its launch, the latest teaser reveals details about the handset’s pricing.

Infinix Note 12i (2022) Price in India

The company recently shared a press release confirming that the upcoming Infinix Note 12i price in India will fall under Rs 10,000. Furthermore, Infinix will offer exclusive Jio offers on the Note 12i (2022). The Infinix Note 12i (2022) will go on sale through Flipkart after its launch in India.

Infinix Note 12i (2022) Specifications

The Flipkart teaser page confirms that Infinix’s upcoming budget smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The chip will be paired with 4GB of RAM as well as up to 3GB of virtual RAM. The Note 12i (2022) also features a 10-layer cooling system for optimal gaming performance.

Moreover, the handset will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. Infinix has also confirmed that the display is Widevine L1 certified to watch 1080p content on supported OTT platforms. The screen’s waterdrop notch houses an 8 MP selfie camera. On the back, the Note 12i (2022) opts for a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP sensor with an f/1.75 aperture at the helm.