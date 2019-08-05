App
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 10:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hyundai Venue drives past Maruti Vitara Brezza to become top-selling compact SUV

Right up till the launch of the Hyundai Venue, the Vitara Brezza enjoyed the top position in compact SUV sales.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

It hasn't been long since Hyundai launched its first internet car, the Hyundai Venue in India and ever since, it has been making waves. Just last week, the company announced that the Venue had already seen over 50,000 bookings. Now, the car has managed to outsell even the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

Right up till the launch of the Hyundai Venue, the Vitara Brezza enjoyed the top position in compact SUV sales. However, in July, the Venue surpassed Maruti's SUV numbers by 4,283 units totalling at 9,585 units. During the same period, Maruti Suzuki managed to sell 5,302 units of the Vitara Brezza.

The Venue features Hyundai's first-ever 1-litre Kappa turbocharged Petrol engine mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox along with 6-speed and 5-speed manual options. The Venue is available in 13 different variants including engine options and trim levels. It is also the first car in Hyundai's lineup to get BlueLink connectivity. This allows for various features to be operable even when away from the car via the mobile app as the car is connected to the Internet.

In terms of safety too, the Venue gets top-of-the-line features such as 6 airbags, speed sensing auto door unlock, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), hill issist control, brake assist system and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

The BlueLink technology also forms part of the safety programme as it allows users to remotely start up the car, access the climate control, horn and lights. In case of vehicle theft, it also provides real-time alerts giving the owner the ability to track and immobilise the car.

First Published on Aug 5, 2019 10:37 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Hyundai #Hyundai Venue #Maruti Suzuki #Technology #Vitara Brezza

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.