you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 03:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei's temporary Android license with Google just expired

With the trade ban still in place and the expired license, Google may not be able to provide updates for Huawei devices older than May 16, 2019.

Moneycontrol News

Huawei has taken a major hit in the global smartphone market since its Android ban, which was enforced over a year ago on account of the US-China trade war. But while the Chinese tech giant lost out on Google’s Mobile Services, temporary licenses allowed the two companies to work together and continue supporting Huawei users with Android update.

However, those temporary licenses have expired now which threatens to end Android updates for currently supported Huawei phones. The general license allowed Google to work with Huawei on supporting smartphones manufactured before May 16, 2019.

The Washington Post reports that the general license expired on Thursday. The license was designed to help Americans in rural communities, whose networks relied on Huawei equipment, acquire new equipment by offering them adequate time.

The US Commerce Department said that the license had provided “an opportunity for users of Huawei devices and telecommunications providers to continue to temporarily operate such devices and existing networks while hastening the transition to alternative suppliers.”

With the trade ban still in place and the expired license, Google may not be able to provide updates for Huawei devices older than May 16, 2019. As of now, there is no confirmation on whether or not the temporary general license will be reinstated.

Things don’t seem to be looking too good for Huawei as new devices are severely disadvantaged by the lack of Google Mobile Services and then there is the current chip supply shortage. Now, the latest addition to the list is an unclear future for older Huawei devices.

First Published on Aug 16, 2020 03:58 pm

tags #Google #Huawei #smartphones

