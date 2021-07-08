Huawei Nova 8i launched with Snapdragon 662 SoC, 66W Charging Support, 64 MP Quad Cameras

Huawei recently dropped a new smartphone in Malaysia in the form of the Nova 8i. The Nova 8i boasts a sizeable battery, a Snapdragon chipset, super-fast charging support, and a large display. The Huawei Nova 8i runs on Android 11 out of the box with the custom EMUI 11 skin on top.

Huawei Nova 8i Price

The Huawei Nova 8i is priced at MYR 1,299 (Roughly Rs 23,300) for the sole 8GB/128GB model. The phone is available in Interstellar Blue, Moonlight Silver, and Starry Black colour options. The Nova 8i is already up for pre-order and will go on sale in the country on July 21. However, there is no information about the international availability of the device.

Huawei Nova 8i Specifications

The Nova 8i is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD panel with the standard 60Hz refresh rate. The Nova 8i packs a 4,300 mAh battery with 66W SuperCharge fast charging support.

For optics, the Nova 8i boasts a quad-camera setup that consists of a 64 MP, f/1.9 primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the pill-shaped notch houses a 16 MP selfie camera. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and more.