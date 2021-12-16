MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

How to reset and erase iPhone, iPad without computer

Apple's new security lockout feature was part of iOS and iPadOS 15.2 update, which was released this week.

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2021 / 12:24 PM IST

Apple has added the ability for users to erase or reset a locked iPhone or iPad, without needing to connect them to a PC or Mac. The new feature called Security Lockout, triggers after a number of unsuccessful passcode or pin attempts.

The feature was part of the iOS and iPadOS 15.2 update, which the company released earlier this week. Previously, if you were locked out of your iPhone or iPad, you would need to connect it to a PC or Mac. Now, you can safely erase or reset the device provided its connected to a network.

9to5Mac spotted the feature first on a detailed Apple Support Page, that listed out how Security Lockout works.

Also Read: Apple delays return to office indefinitely

Once you have reached the threshold of failed login attempts, a new "Erase iPhone" or "Erase iPad" option will appear on the lock screen. Tap on the option, login with your Apple credentials and then you can reset the device.

Close

Related stories

In case your device is not connected to a network and does not have an active internet connection, the Apple ID authorisation step will fail and you will need to reset the device the old fashioned way, by connecting it to a PC or Mac.

Also Read: Apple launches AirTag detector app for Android to boost privacy

The feature is limited to iOS and iPadOS 15.2 for now. So, if you are not seeing the option, then you may need to update your device. Another thing to note, is that you will lose all of your data once the device is reset. So make sure you have a recent backup of your data before proceeding.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Apple #iOS #iPad #iPadOS #iPhone
first published: Dec 16, 2021 12:24 pm

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.