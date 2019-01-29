Honor V20 with punch-hole selfie camera, Kirin 980 CPU, launched in India: Price, specs, availability

Chinese device maker Huawei's sub-brand Honor has finally launched its flagship smartphone Honor V20 in India. The smartphone, also known as Honor View 20, comes with salient features such as in-screen punch-hole selfie camera, a massive 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor, 25MP selfie camera, Kirin 980 SoC and a large 4,000 mAh battery.

Honor View 20 price

The device has been launched in 6GB and 8GB RAM variant with both versions supporting standard 128GB internal storage. While the 6GB RAM model has been priced at Rs 37,999, the 8GB RAM model comes at Rs 45,999. The smartphone comes in two colour options - Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue.

Honor V20 availability

Honor V20 will be available for purchase on Amazon.in and hihonor.in. Buyers can purchase the smartphone through Reliance Digital, Honor's offline partner. The sale will begin from January 30, 12 am.

Honor View 20 specifications

Honor V20 sports 6.4-inch full-HD+ TFT LCD display with resolution of 1080*2310 pixels and aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The device sports very large screen-to-body ratio of 91.82 percent, thanks to extremely thin chin at the bottom and the punch-hole that houses the front camera. The device measures 156.9mm x 75.4mm x 8.1mm.

Talking about performance, V20 comes powered by Huawei's home-bred chipset, the Kirin 980, with eight cores and peak clock rate of 2.6 GHz. The processor is assisted by 6GB/8GB RAM variants depending on the model you pick along with a standard 128GB inbuilt storage capacity.

The smartphone will come with the latest Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with Honor's Magic UI 2.0.1 skin loaded on top. The device comes with GPU Turbo 2.0 for enhanced gaming experience.

In optics, V20 comes with a massive 48MP primary Sony IMX586 1/2-inch CMOS sensor with 0.8 µm/pixel and aperture of f/1.8. In addition, there is a 3D time-of-flight camera (ToF camera) to enable 3D body shaping and can be utilised to make a person appear slim. The camera comes with features such as ability to record 4K videos and slow-motion videos at 960fps, AI HDR, LED flash for low-light photography assistance. At the front, the device houses a 25MP camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The device draws power from a 4,000 mAh battery, which supports 22.5W fast charging. In connectivity, the dual SIM smartphone supports Bluetooth 5.0, dual band Wi-Fi, GPS, A-GPS, USB Type-C for PC connectivity.

Apart from regular features, Honor V20 features Link Turbo technology which allows apps on the smartphone to use Wi-Fi and Cellular data at the same time. The technology further lets apps to choose between networks and lets one app access Wi-Fi data while allowing another app to use cellular data.