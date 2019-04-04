Honda Motorcycle opens booking for 2019 Africa Twin motorcycle

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has opened bookings for its 2019 Africa Twin motorcycle in the country, the company said.

First launched in India in 2017, the latest edition comes loaded with 2nd generation dual clutch transmission (DCT) technology, as per the release.

"Since its Indian debut in 2017, the mighty Africa Twin has always seen high demand. The adventure seekers in India experienced the revolutionary DCT for the first time.

The 2019 Africa Twin takes the go anywhere spirit one step ahead with its fresh new appearance," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, senior vice president for sales and marketing at Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd.