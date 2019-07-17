App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Honda launches 'V' variant for WR-V SUV

The V variant is equipped with a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine which makes 100 PS of maximum power and 200 Nm of peak torque.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Japanese automobile manufacturer Honda recently added a new variant to its compact SUV, the WR-V. The ‘V’ variant sits between the base ‘S’ and the top ‘VX’ trim and is offered with a diesel engine only.

The V variant is equipped with Turn indicators on the ORVMs, rear wiper and wash, chrome outer door handles, Piano black and silver trim on the dash, a touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, phone app connectivity and voice recognition, steering-mounted controls, two tweeters, push-button start and keyless entry, cruise control and a rearview camera.

The V variant is equipped with a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine which makes 100 PS of maximum power and 200 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a six-speed engine. All variants including the V trim have rear parking sensors, front passenger seat belt reminder, high-speed alert as standard.

Honda has priced the V variant at Rs 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom) and it is available across all Honda dealerships in India. The WR-V is pitted against Ford Ecosport, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300.
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 03:17 pm

tags #Auto #Honda #Technology #trends #WR-V

