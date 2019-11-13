Here's everything you need to know about Disney's content-streaming service

Disney is gearing up to take on content-streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video with its very own platform. Disney+ is now live in the United States, Netherlands and Canada. The service will feature a vast library of blockbuster movies and TV shows, including animated Disney classics from yesteryear.

So, without any further delays, here’s everything you need to know about Disney Plus.

Compatibility

Disney+ can be streamed on several Android and Apple devices. You can also use the service on Chromecast, Xbox One, Roku, a web browser, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. Disney has also confirmed that Amazon Fire TV and FireOS, LG’s webOS, and Samsung smart TVs will also support streaming content on the platform.

Content

Disney Plus features content from Star Wars, Marvel, Disney’s own classic animated films and National Geographic. According to the company, the platform has a library of nearly 500 movies and 7,500 episodes at launch. You will also get access to Disney+ exclusive content, like the Star Wars spinoff series ‘The Mandalorian’.

Availability

Disney Plus only available in three countries for the moment – Canada, USA, and Netherlands. However, the service is also coming to Australia and New Zealand on November 19. Disney has also confirmed that the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, and Italy will have to wait till March 31, 2020, to gain access to the service. There’s no word on when the service will arrive in Asia, but you can always use a VPN if you cannot wait.

Price

Disney’s content streaming service is currently priced at $6.99 (Roughly Rs 500) a month, which seems like a pretty good bargain. You can opt for an annual subscription for $70 (Roughly Rs 5,000).

Features