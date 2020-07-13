Here are the biggest announcements from Ubisoft Forward games showcase

Ubisoft recently unveiled a number of upcoming titles at a virtual-only event titled 'Ubisoft Forward'. Since the coronavirus pandemic, the video game publisher was unable to reveal new games at the E3 conference, which usually takes place in June.

At Ubisoft Forward, the company unveiled a number of big-name titles, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Far Cry 6, a new battle royale Hyper Scape, among others. Ubisoft will also hold another Ubisoft Forward event this year. Here’s a look at some of the most significant announcements from the event.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla got an official launch date and will be arriving on November 17 for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Google Stadia. Ubisoft also shared a gameplay trailer for the Viking-inspired game. The company also confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla would be coming to next-gen consoles soon.

Another AAA title that got a confirmed release date was Watch Dogs Legion. The game will launch on October 29 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. Ubisoft also shared some gameplay footage in a new trailer. Watch Dogs Legion takes place in London, and one of the biggest changes coming to the game is the fact that you can recruit and play any NOC in the game. The game will also be coming to the next-gen consoles later this year.

Ubisoft just confirmed that its upcoming battle royale Hyper Scape would be entering open beta, starting July 12. The video game maker also shared a new cinematic trailer and a trailer for the open beta.

Another big development at the event came in the form of the official announcement for Far Cry 6. Ubisoft says Far Cry 6 will be available on February 18, 2021, for PC PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. The role of the villain in Far Cry 6 will be played by Giancarlo Esposito, better known as Gus Fring from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

The company also announced that it would be creating a game based on the game Ubisoft Red Storm made for the show Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, which is available on Apple TV+. Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad and Brawlhalla are few of the mobile games coming soon.