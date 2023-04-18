English
    Halo writer Joseph Staten joins Netflix to produce a AAA game

    Staten tweeted that he would serve as Creative Director on the new AAA game in production at Netflix.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 18, 2023 / 03:08 PM IST
    (Image: Microsoft/343 Industries)

    Former writer for Microsoft’s Halo franchise, Joseph Staten, has joined Netflix to produce a triple-A title for their growing gaming division.

    Triple-A or AAA is an informal classification applied to games that have massive budgets and are distributed by large publishers like Microsoft and Activision.

    Staten tweeted that he will serve as Creative Director on the unannounced project, and said that the game will be multi-platform and have an original franchise.


    Previously, Staten had worked with Microsoft’s publishing division and was brought in to try and salvage the lacklustre Halo Infinite. Before that, Staten was with Bungie and served as cinematics director and writer for the original Halo trilogy. He even helped Bungie with some scribe work for Destiny but left the studio before the game was released.

    “In my work life, there’s nothing I love more than collaborating with others to build worlds filled with iconic characters, deep mysteries, and endless adventures,” Staten wrote in a tweet.

