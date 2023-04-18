Halo writer Joseph Staten joins Netflix to produce a AAA game

Former writer for Microsoft’s Halo franchise, Joseph Staten, has joined Netflix to produce a triple-A title for their growing gaming division.
Triple-A or AAA is an informal classification applied to games that have massive budgets and are distributed by large publishers like Microsoft and Activision.
Staten tweeted that he will serve as Creative Director on the unannounced project, and said that the game will be multi-platform and have an original franchise.
So today, I'm thrilled to announce that I've joined @Netflix Games as Creative Director for a brand-new AAA multiplatform game and original IP. Let's go! 2/2
“In my work life, there’s nothing I love more than collaborating with others to build worlds filled with iconic characters, deep mysteries, and endless adventures,” Staten wrote in a tweet.