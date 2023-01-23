Halo studio 343 Industries 'hit hard' by Microsoft layoffs

(Image Courtesy: Microsoft/343 Industries)

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries have been "hit hard" by the ongoing Microsoft layoffs, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The Redmond-based tech giant announced that it was going to cut 10,000 jobs, sacking 5% of its workforce globally. It appears that 343 Industries bore the brunt of the restructuring.

According to employees that spoke with Bloomberg, the campaign team for Halo Infinite, 343's latest game, found several roles being eliminated.

Halo Infinite was released in 2021 to lukewarm reviews. Despite languishing in development hell, the game still seemed unfinished at launch.

Joe Staten, Halo veteran and writer, who was brought in to try and salvage Halo Infinite is also leaving. According to Bloomberg, he will rejoining Microsoft's internal Xbox publishing team.

Joe Staten is another in a string of high profile departures, which includes studio co-founder Bonnie Ross, Halo Infinite design head Jerry Hook and lead developer on the Slipspace Engine powering the game, David Berger.



The layoffs at 343 shouldn't have happened and Halo Infinite should be in a better state. The reason for both of those things is incompetent leadership up top during Halo Infinite development causing massive stress on those working hard to make Halo the best it can be.

— Patrick Wren (@Witdarkstar) January 19, 2023

Despite the gloom, 343 Industries put out a tweet saying that "Halo and Master Chief are here to stay," and the studio will still be handling all the games for the franchise in the future.Interestingly, Patrick Wren, former multiplayer designer for the Halo team put up a tweet saying that layoffs should not have happened, and blamed "incompetent leadership up top" for the shape Halo Infinite was in.