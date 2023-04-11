Google will lean on AI to solve the problem of 'unwanted calls'

(Representative Image)

Google has been attempting to solve the problem of spam or "unwanted calls" with Pixel's Call Screen feature and according to a report, the tech giant wants to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) tools to tackle the menace.

Call Screen is a feature for Pixel smartphones that allows users to see who they are getting a call from and why.

The feature allows Android's Google Assistant to take the call for you, and ask the caller what the purpose of the call is. The user will then see a live transcript of what the caller is saying.

Call Screen is limited to Pixel smartphones for now and not available in India, as yet.

As reported by 9to5Google, on the latest episode of the Made by Google podcast, Jonathan Eccles, product manager for the Phone app on Android, said the company would use AI to "solver bigger and more important problems", specifically "unwanted calls".

"You should never ever, ever be annoyed at the thought of your phone ringing," said Eccles.

Eccles also added that "multi-step, multi-turn conversational AI could open a lot of interesting doors in terms of creating this protective and helpful layer at the front of every incoming call”.

While he didn't mention anything specific, Eccles said Google had some "things coming up in the world of solving for unwanted calls that I think are going to be really exciting".