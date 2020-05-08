App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 05:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google unifies messaging and communication apps under one team

The current list of chat apps includes Google Meet, Messages, Duo, and Google Chat.

Carlsen Martin

Google’s messaging strategy has become far too confusing with far too many chat applications to keep track of. The current list of chat apps includes Google Meet, Messages, Duo, and Google Chat. However, none of them has managed to challenge the likes of WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, or Telegram.

Now, the search giant is putting Javier Soltero in charge of all its messaging products. Soltero was hired in October last year to be the VP and GM of G Suite and its set of office apps, which includes Google Chat and Google Meet. In his current role, Soltero will head a unified team of another set of products – Messages, Duo, and the phone app on Android as well.

Google’s full statement on the leadership change read: “We are bringing all of Google’s collective communication products together under one leader and unified team that will be led by Javier Soltero, VP and GM of G Suite. Javier will remain in Cloud, but will also join the leadership team under Hiroshi Lockheimer, SVP of Platforms and Ecosystems. Outside of this update, there are no other changes to the personnel and Hiroshi will continue to play a significant role in our ongoing partnership efforts.”

Close

Soltero told The Verge that there were no immediate plans to integrate any of Google’s app. He said, “We believe people make choices around the products that they use for specific purposes.” Soltero had also moved rapidly to clean up Hangouts branding mess. He said that cleaning up the apps on the consumer is complicated, but “the plan continues to be to modernize [Hangouts] towards Google Meet and Google Chat.”

related news

While it will be interesting to see how Soltero handles the various chat apps from the company going forward, it is not going to happen in the short term.

First Published on May 8, 2020 05:41 pm

tags #Google

