Google Pixel 6 Pro specifications, pricing details leaked days after Android 12 beta rolls out

Google Pixel 6 Pro specifications have leaked online. The company is expected to release two new Pixel 6 smartphones, with the bigger and more premium model having the “Pro” moniker, as per rumours. The new details have surfaced days after Google unveiled Android 12 at the Google I/O 2021.

Google Pixel 6 Pro design renders have also leaked in the past. The upcoming Pixel 6 series is likely to get a major redesign. Newly leaked Pixel 6 Pro specifications by Max Weinbach and World Podcasts reveal that the phone will sport a 6.67-inch QHD+ 120Hz OLED display. The phone was previously rumoured to feature a hole-punch display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The standard Google Pixel 6 will have a Full HD+ 120Hz display, according to the tipster.

Weinbach further shed light on the rumoured custom Google silicon debuting with the Pixel 6 series. He claims that the Google Silicon, codenamed Whitechapel, will perform on par with the Snapdragon 870 SoC. The 5G smartphone will also support the mmWave band and come in a Green colour option.

Google’s Pro Pixel will pack a 5000 mAh battery. It will have “custom high-end cameras”, according to Weinbach. A recent leak revealed that the Google Pixel 6 Pro camera will have a large 50MP primary camera sensor. It will also have an 8MP periscope lens setup with a 5x optical zoom. Furthermore, the upcoming Pro Pixel 6 will have an ultrawide lens and a colour correction sensor. Leaked Google Pixel 6 Pro render images reveal that the device will have a massive camera bump that stretches horizontally across the back panel, giving you a Daft Punk-like vibe.

Weinbach claims that the Google Pixel 6 Pro price will be around $1,000, which is roughly Rs 73,000.

The company plans to launch the device in October 2021. However, the Google Pixel 6 series launch could get delayed by a month due to the global chip shortage.