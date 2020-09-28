172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|google-meet-free-video-calls-to-be-limited-to-60-minutes-after-september-30-5892441.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2020 08:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Meet free video calls to be limited to 60 minutes after September 30

Following September 30, other advanced G Suite features like allowing meetings of up to 250 participants, live-streams of up to 1,00,000 people within a single domain, and the ability to save meeting recordings to Google Drive will also go away.

Google Meet, the company’s video-chatting app, will limit the free version of meetings to 60 minutes. Non-enterprise G Suite users will not be able to use the free video-calling service on Google Meet for more than an hour.

Google, earlier in 2020, announced that it would offer free video call meetings in Google Meet with a no time limit for all users until September 30. In an email statement to The Verge, Google said, “We don’t have anything to communicate regarding changes to the promo and advanced features expiring. If this changes, we’ll be sure to let you know.”

Users were able to create free meetings with up to 100 people without any time-limit. Following September 30, other advanced G Suite features like allowing meetings of up to 250 participants, live-streams of up to 1,00,000 people within a single domain, and the ability to save meeting recordings to Google Drive will also go away. These features are only available to customers on the “enterprise” tier of G Suite, which costs $25 per user per month. 

The video-conferencing app, like many of its competitors, has seen a surge in users over the past few months as more and more people across the world are working remotely due to COVID-19. Users will still be able to host free meetings on Google Meet for up to 60 minutes. 
First Published on Sep 28, 2020 08:52 am

tags #google meet #video calling apps

